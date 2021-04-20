MANSFIELD — A new grocery market is coming to town specializing in fresh produce, meats and more.
Mansfield Farms Fresh Market will be located at 65 Copeland Drive, in a vacant space where the former Benny’s was located. Dollar General occupies a portion of the building.
Rob Crugnale, who co-owns the market with Mansfield resident Michael Rae, said they hope to open sometime in the first two weeks of June.
Crugnale said the market will be 6,000 square feet and will sell fresh produce, meats — including game meats — and poultry, in addition to grocery items and frozen fish.
The market will be a small neighborhood grocery store that will be able to sell items at a lower cost to consumers because they buy directly from suppliers in Boston and “cut out the middleman,” Crugnale said.
“We’re going to be a different experience than the big box stores,” Crugnale said, comparing it to a smaller version of Trader Joe’s or neighborhood markets that were prevalent years ago.
“What we’re hoping to do is bring back that old feel,” Crugnale said.
The market will be the second for the partners. They also operate the Richmond Farms Fresh Market in Richmond, R.I., which has been open for two years.
Their business model, Crugnale said, is rooted in the belief in offering customers better quality food at a better price and with better service.
Workers will be knowledgeable about the food and groceries sold in the store, and the items will be put in bags and brought to customers’ cars, Crugnale said.
Currently, plans are to hire seven or eight employees to supplement family members already working for the company, according to Crugnale.
Hourly inspections and cleanings are among some of the measures the store will be implementing.
The company also plans to support local sports and charities in the community, Crugnale said, adding that in Rhode Island they donated thousands of pounds of produce to the Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need.
The market will not sell alcohol, tobacco products or the lottery, he said.
It’s on Facebook and its website is mansfieldfarmsfreshmarket.com.
