Norton firefighters knocked down a fire that ignited in a minivan close to a house on Cobb Street on April 26.

NORTON -- Paint cans and rags left inside a minivan were blamed for causing an accidental fire last week that destroyed a vehicle parked near a Cobb Street home, fire officials said Thursday.

The fire was reported at 1 Cobb St. at the corner of Reservoir Street by a bystander walking their dog about 10:30 p.m. last Wednesday, according to Deputy Fire Chief Mike Wilson.

