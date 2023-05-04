NORTON -- Paint cans and rags left inside a minivan were blamed for causing an accidental fire last week that destroyed a vehicle parked near a Cobb Street home, fire officials said Thursday.
The fire was reported at 1 Cobb St. at the corner of Reservoir Street by a bystander walking their dog about 10:30 p.m. last Wednesday, according to Deputy Fire Chief Mike Wilson.
The bystander knocked on the door of the home which was evacuated soon after when police arrived, Wilson said.
Wilson, who lives in the area and was the first firefighter on the scene, said crews knocked down the blaze in about five minutes.
Police and fire officials say the quick response prevented any injuries or significant damage to the house which was about six feet from the burning minivan.
Wilson said heat from the fire broke two windows of the house and there was minor damage to the siding and soffits of the house.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.