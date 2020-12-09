ATTLEBORO -- Two people arrested in a car in which state police found a loaded handgun, four pounds of alleged marijuana and other suspected narcotics face a dangerousness hearing Thursday.
The driver, Antonio Clough, 37, and his passenger, Christina M. Stratton, 31, both of Manchester, N.H., have pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to related drug and weapons charges.
They were arrested after their car was stopped by state police on Interstate 95 South in North Attleboro around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and were held in jail without bail.
Police say neither defendant has a license to drive and they were arrested without incident.
During a search of the vehicle, police say they found a loaded 9 mm pistol in the glove box, four plastic bags containing four pounds of alleged marijuana, 130 grams of an unidentified powder and 10 grams of suspected heroin, according to a police report.
Clough faces 10 charges including unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, driving without a license and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Stratton faces seven charges including unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of heroin and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
If a judge finds the defendants are a danger, they could continue to be held in jail without bail for up to 120 days.
