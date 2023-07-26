wrentham police cruiser

A Wrentham police cruiser.

 Wrentham Police

WRENTHAM — A man and a woman face charges in Wrentham District Court related to the theft of merchandise from CVS on Route 1A and a chase in a stolen pickup truck that ended on a dirt road near Sweatt Field.

The arrests came after police received a report of the theft about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. That led to a pursuit north on Route 1A, Police Chief Bill McGrath said Wednesday.

