WRENTHAM — A man and a woman face charges in Wrentham District Court related to the theft of merchandise from CVS on Route 1A and a chase in a stolen pickup truck that ended on a dirt road near Sweatt Field.
The arrests came after police received a report of the theft about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. That led to a pursuit north on Route 1A, Police Chief Bill McGrath said Wednesday.
The suspect fled from the CVS at a high rate of speed in a pickup truck that a check revealed was reported stolen in Brockton, McGrath said.
The vehicle, driven by the man, initially stopped but then continued north on Route 1A toward Wrentham Center.
Because the center was busy at the time with pedestrians and children, McGrath said a police cruiser was used to block Route 1A at Randall Road, about a half-mile from the CVS store.
The pickup did not stop and continued on Randall Road, where police knew activities at Sweatt Field had been canceled due to poor weather and pending thundershowers, McGrath said.
The pickup drove around in circles before the suspects stopped at Sweatt Field and fled from the vehicle into nearby woods, police said.
The woman was apprehended quickly by responding officers. The man was apprehended in thick brush near the Delaney School on Taunton Street after a three-hour search, the chief said.
Assisting in the search were police from Foxboro, Norfolk, Plainville and Franklin and a state police K9 team. Officers with the regional Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council and Norfolk County Sheriff’s office also responded.
The male suspect has a criminal record and is wanted by two other law enforcement agencies, McGrath said.
The names of the suspects and the charges were not immediately released by police.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.