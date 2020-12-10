ATTLEBORO — Two people arrested in a car in which state police found a loaded handgun, four pounds of alleged marijuana and other suspected narcotics face related charges in Attleboro District Court.
The driver, Antonio Clough, 37, of Manchester, N.H., is being held in jail without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Monday. The hearing was postponed from Thursday.
His passenger, Christina M. Stratton, 31, also of Manchester, N.H., was ordered held in jail on $7,500 cash bail Thursday after Judge Edmund Mathers rejected a prosecutor’s request to hold her in jail without bail under the state’s dangerousness statute.
Both pleaded innocent to related drug and weapons charges following their arrest on Interstate 95 South in North Attleboro around 2 a.m. Monday.
Police say neither defendant has a license to drive and they were arrested without incident.
During a search of the vehicle, police say they found a loaded 9 mm pistol in the glove box, four plastic bags containing four pounds of alleged marijuana, 130 grams of an unidentified powder and 10 grams of suspected heroin, according to a police report.
Although a bag of unidentified white powder was found in plain view, the alleged marijuana and other suspected narcotics were found in bags in the trunk, according to a police report
Stratton’s lawyer, Peter Tekippe of Attleboro, argued that police had no proof she knew of either the gun or the drugs.
“The firearm was not possessed by her or in a vehicle driven by her,” Tekippe said, adding that that car was not owned or registered to Stratton.
However, Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III said Stratton is no stranger to being in a car with drugs.
The prosecutor said Stratton has been stopped three times this year in New Hampshire with large amounts of drugs in vehicles, most recently in October, and has a 13-page criminal record.
Despite the incidents in New Hampshire, Sousa said the defendant is again arrested in a vehicle with a large amount of drugs. This time there was also a gun in the car which Sousa called a “recipe for disaster.”
The prosecutor said it could be inferred that the gun was going to be used in drug sales or possibly other crimes.
Stratton initially told police the bags contained clothes and other personal belongings but then denied knowing anything about the drugs when they were discovered by troopers.
If Stratton posts bail, she is ordered to not possess any firearm or dangerous weapon and abstain from drugs and alcohol. The judge did not order any testing requirements.
Clough faces 10 charges including unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, driving without a license and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Stratton faces seven charges including unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of heroin and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.