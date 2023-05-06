NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Two riders on a motorcycle were seriously injured Saturday morning in an accident with a pickup truck.
The crash was reported about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 1 and Elm Street.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Two riders on a motorcycle were seriously injured Saturday morning in an accident with a pickup truck.
The crash was reported about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 1 and Elm Street.
The driver and a passenger on the motorcycle were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
A man and woman suffered serious injuries, the fire department said.
The driver of the pickup truck refused treatment.
The intersection has been the scene of serious accidents over the years but has a traffic signal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.