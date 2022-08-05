WRENTHAM — Every year, bicyclists participating in the Pan-Mass Challenge — a two-day bike ride across the state that raises money for cancer research — look forward to riding down Cherry Street.
The normally quiet Wrentham street is transformed into a cheering swath of residents, spurring on the bike riders.
Over the past few decades, residents have invested in ribbons, banners, music and more to welcome riders.
Their response has become an important part of the annual challenge, which this year is taking place this Saturday and Sunday.
According to Judy Simonds, a resident of Cherry Street and one of the original organizers, the annual ritual began in June 1987. Inspired by the small red ribbons that came attached to information flyers about the event, Simonds, her husband Richard and neighbors Jim and Donna Dunn made large red bows and used them to decorate their street before the race.
In the years since, however, those red ribbons have become just one of many ways that the residents welcome PMC riders.
It’s a genuine community effort, with each neighbor participating in different ways. Simonds said some residents leave out water, air pumps or energy bars for the riders, while others just cheer. In past years, residents have brought out bubble machines while neighborhood kids drew chalk hearts on the street directing riders to where they needed to go.
Members of the community from outside Cherry Street also participate. Bagpipers from Dedham and members of the King Philip Regional High School band perform on the street each year.
Wrentham officials are involved as well.
Each year, Simonds reaches out to the town’s public works department, police and firefighters notifying them about the upcoming event.
She also sends letters to Cherry Street neighbors, informing them about the event and trying to encourage the participation of new, younger residents.
Of the nine original members of the Cherry Street Committee for the PMC — Jim and Donna Dunn, Judy and Richard Simonds, Jean Cataldo, Mike and Pat Carroll and Judy and Larry Adams — only four, the Dunns and Simonds, remain.
And each year comes with new challenges. For example, the construction of a new house at the end of the street in an empty lot once used for parking cars will impact this year’s plans.
Simonds said they will just have to play it by ear.
“We’ll make it happen, whatever way we have to do it,” she said.
Two years ago, the ride itself was cancelled, a victim of the pandemic lockdown.
Last year, the event was significantly scaled down for the same reason, as was the response from Cherry Street.
But this year, Simonds expects the Cherry Street response to be back to normal, including the same flags, banners and more that riders have grown accustomed to seeing when they ride down the street.
Riders are expected to start arriving on Cherry Street at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
The support of its residents has become part of the tradition for riders, motivating them to continue on through what Simonds said is a difficult, hilly section of the route.
“(Riders) tell us every year, when they hear the music it gives them energy and they yell to each other, ‘We’re almost at Cherry Street. We’re almost at Cherry Street,’” she said.
Natasha Connolly is a Sun Chronicle staff writer. Reach her at nconnolly@thesunchronicle.com.