It was a double milestone for the 2019 Pan-Mass Challenge over the weekend.
Now in its 40th year as the primary fundraiser for the Dana-Farber Institute, more than 6,000 bicyclists participated, the highest number to date.
The event is expected to raise $60 million.
On Saturday morning, after the sun had barely risen, the first bicyclists made their way to the festive atmosphere of Cherry Street in Wrentham where residents have been cheering the bicyclists on to the remaining 44 miles for more than 20 years. The next water stop would follow at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.
As the clusters of bicycle riders channeled their energy to make it up the steep incline of Route 121, their weary expressions changed to joy when they heard and saw the Cherry Street neighbors cheering as they came into view.
A new, dramatic element of the Cherry Street festivities was the addition of traditional Vietnamese drums which could be heard by the riders even before Rte 121 crests and the subsequent right turn onto Cherry Street.
The various exclamations of happiness at the well-known turning point made the preparation efforts worthwhile for the neighborhood residents.
"I love watching the people that ride and their appreciation of this street after that hill," said Susan Domko, who took her usual place at the beginning of the street to welcome the bicyclists, this year with a whistle to aid her sore throat after a recent illness.
Many of the riders, such as Richard Cherny of Cazenovia, N.Y., took a few moments to take photos of themselves on their bicycles next to the street signpost.
"What's not to love?" said Cherny, a six-year participant in the Pan-Mass Challenge. "These guys are showing us the love. It gives you a surge of energy to keep going."
Not far behind Cherny was Gina Utegg of Tewksbury, an eight-year participant.
"It's a spiritual street," Utegg said as she, too, paused for a quick photo at the street sign. "You're at a point where you just need positivity, and these folks come out and support us. It makes you happy and gives you a boost."
Several yards down Cherry Street, the dramatic beats of the Vietnamese drums gave way to the calypso music of the King Philip Regional High School band and a bubble machine in a driveway as the cyclists continued on their way.
A crowd of supporters no less enthusiastic than the Cherry Street neighbors, was there to greet them as well.
"All right, we did it! Halfway to paradise!" one bicyclist told her companion.
Throughout the back grounds of the school, a sea of enthusiastic challenge participants rested, ate, stretched their muscles and had their bicycles tuned before climbing back on for the final 39 miles to Bourne.
One first-time participant, Jennifer Sweet of Franklin, called the event's organization "a well-oiled machine."
Sweet began training for the 2019 Pan-Mass last August.
"I came out to support my aunt and found it very inspirational," Sweet said. "Two weeks after, I went out and bought my own bike."
But a personal reminder of why Sweet and thousands of others rode to raise funds for Dana-Farber was written down the length of Sweet's arm: A list of 17 names of family members and friends.
"Unfortunately, 11 of these people are dead," Sweet said.
Sunday's portion of the event had a water stop and finish line at Patriot Place in Foxboro, marking its seventh year of participation in this aspect of the event.
