Foxboro town hall file photo building (copy)
Buy Now

Town hall.

 file photo/

FOXBORO -- A seven-member panel appointed by selectmen this week to help screen town manager candidates will have little time to rest on its collective laurels before getting down to business.

The ad hoc citizens’ committee will assist Community Paradigm Associates, a Plymouth-based consulting firm hired to recruit a replacement for Town Manager William Keegan, who officially retires on Jan. 29, 2023.