ATTLEBORO — The company that runs Fuller Hospital says it has made “substantial progress” in bringing back its online operations after a major cyber attack last month.
Universal Health Services, one of the largest health care companies in the country, said its information technology network had been restored after the company shut it down to stop the Sept. 27 attack from spreading.
The company has maintained that no patient or employee data was compromised by the attack.
At the time, company spokeswoman Jane Crawford would not say specifically how the attack affected Fuller, a 103-bed psychiatric facility — except to say that all the company’s operations in the United States had been impacted. Some hospitals had to resort to filing patient information with pen and paper, news media reports said.
“The recovery process has been completed for all servers at the corporate data center and connectivity has been re-established for all U.S.-based inpatient facilities,” the company said in a statement released Tuesday.
Universal said its major information systems, such as medical records, were not impacted directly by the attack.
At the time, cybersecurity experts described the assault as a “suspected ransomware attack,” affirming reporting on the social media site Reddit by people identifying themselves as UHS employees.
Criminals have been increasingly targeting health care institutions with ransomware during the pandemic, infecting networks with malicious code that scrambles data. To unlock it, they demand payment.
Universal said Tuesday it deployed a “significant number of IT and clinical resources” to get the hospital online services up and running. The facilities used backup processes during the outage, the company said.
“All patient safety protocols remain in effect and patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively at our facilities across the country.”
UHS may not be a household name, but has U.S. hospitals in Washington, D.C., Fremont, Calif., Orlando, Fla., and Anchorage, Alaska, among other places. Some of its facilities, like Fuller, provide care for people coping with psychiatric conditions and substance abuse problems.
The company’s hospitals in the United Kingdom were not affected by the attack.
Ransomware attacks have crippled everything from major cities to school districts, and federal officials are concerned they could be used to disrupt the current presidential election. Last month, a major supplier of software services to state, county and local governments, Tyler Technologies, was hit.
In the U.S. alone, 764 healthcare providers were victimized last year by ransomware, according to data compiled by the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft. It estimates the overall cost of ransomware attacks in the U.S. to $9 billion a year in terms of recovery and lost productivity. The only way to effectively recover, for those unwilling to pay ransoms, is through diligent daily system data backups.
