ATTLEBORO — The family of a city man fatally stabbed outside a Providence bar in 2010 is upset his accused killer has been released on bail pending his trial.
After listening to evidence during a bail hearing in Providence Superior Court, Paul and Dianne Marshall said in a statement they are angry Jason Lopes, 36, was allowed to be released from jail on Tuesday.
Lopes, a former North Attleboro man, is accused of fatally stabbing the couple’s 22-year-old son Zachary Marshall of Bank Street in an altercation outside a bar in Providence on Dec. 18, 2010.
After spending 2 ½ years in jail awaiting trial, Lopes was released on $150,000 surety bail. He will be on electronic monitoring and confined to his home, according to the Marshalls and prison records.
His release on bail “sends the wrong message to our communities and to the families of other victims of crime,” Paul and Dianne Marshall said in the statement.
“This decision causes further frustration, fear and heartache to a family who is already grieving the loss of a loved one,” they said.
Lopes has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and his lawyer says he acted in self-defense and in defense of others in his small group that night.
Zachary Marshall was found outside a bar at Peck and Friendship streets in Providence suffering from multiple stab wounds after police responded to a call about a disturbance about 2 a.m.
Marshall, the father of a 6-week-old daughter, died later at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. He was an Attleboro native, a 2006 Attleboro High School graduate and worked at his uncle’s auto body shop in Norton.
An arrest in the case wasn’t made until March 2021 in Garland, Texas, a city northeast of Dallas, after Providence police developed new evidence and obtained a grand jury indictment, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office said at the time.
The testimony during Lopes’ bail hearing left the Marshalls with many unanswered questions.
Their son was the victim of a “circle of people,” they said, who made choices that night to “take a life knowingly and cover it up.” Lopes was free for over 10 years before his arrest, they pointed out.
The Marshalls asked why Lopes didn’t come forward after their son was killed if he acted in self-defense.
When reached by The Sun Chronicle, Lopes’ lawyer, John Calcagni III of Providence, said in an email that he sympathizes with all involved in the case, including the Marshalls.
However, Calcagni said Zachary Marshall was the aggressor and was drinking that night with a friend. He said Marshall apparently behaved uncharacteristically and started what he called an unprovoked encounter with his client’s friends.
“My client’s admitted actions were motivated by self-defense and the defense of others in his small group, who had been out celebrating that evening and had fallen victim to Mr. Marshall’s antagonistic and violent conduct,” Calcagni said.
“The final outcome was unintended,” Calcagni said, and the lives of the people involved and their families have been changed forever by it.”
The case was continued to October for a pretrial hearing.
