Recently, Tara Gould allowed her nearly 12-year-old daughter, Caitlyn, to cautiously tiptoe into the world of social media.
“Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve let her try Snapchat and Pinterest,” the North Attleboro mother said.
But that’s where she draws the line.
“No TikTok and no Instagram,” Gould added. “Those are, in my mind, a little on the edgy, borderline dangerous side.”
Increasing her concerns about these sites is the fact that some of her friends’ daughters have experienced bullying and other troublesome issues thanks to social media.
“It’s scary how accessible kids are on social media,” Gould said.
While billions around the world have made social media central to their lives, enjoying everything from its remarkable connectivity to the plethora of cute cat videos, it’s no secret that social media can be a minefield for some. This is especially true for young people. A Pew Survey from 2020 revealed that two-thirds of parents in the United States believe that raising kids is more challenging today than two decades ago. The main reasons? Cellphones and social media.
“I will say we are seeing a lot of concern around digital behaviors these days with parents and kids. It’s the number one issue I’m being asked about,” said Elizabeth Englander, professor of psychology at Bridgewater State University, founding director of its Massachusetts Aggression Reduction Center, and nationally recognized expert on cyber-bullying and related issues.
But there’s no getting around the fact that young people love social media. A 2018 survey by the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry showed that 90 percent of teens surveyed had used social media, with a full 75 percent having at least one active social media account. Two-thirds of teens had their own smartphone. Pew reported a year ago that the share of teens surveyed who say they are online almost constantly equaled 46 percent (this number has doubled in the past few years). When asked about quitting social media, 54 percent of teens said that it would be hard.
A majority of teens report social media makes them feel more accepted, supports them in difficult times (67 percent), allows them to flaunt their creativity and better connects them with friends (80 percent).
Factor in the sheer hours of screen time many U.S. teens enjoy each day, and it’s no wonder that everyone from parents to politicians to educators are concerned about the ways in which ubiquitous cellphone use, texting and social media are reshaping our social and emotional landscapes.
Some experts have mentioned the dreaded A-word, and the evidence came from no place other than some of those who use it. One-third or more of girls aged 11 to 15 say they feel “addicted” to certain social media platforms, according to the U.S. Surgeon General. He cited a 2021 survey of teenagers that found on average, they spend 3.5 hours a day on social media.
Good luck if you are a parent trying to stay ahead of the game in the name of protecting your child, said Bob Bardwell, executive director of the Massachusetts School Counselors Association.
“The biggest thing about social media is it’s uncontrollable,” he said. “Often the students are two steps ahead of the adults. It’s almost that you can’t keep up with it.”
On a recent weekday, Juan Arango and his 11-year-old daughter, Kamila, had anything but social media on their minds. Instead, they were taking in the sights at Attleboro’s Capron Park Zoo.
The Pawtucket dad said his daughter has a cellphone, but until she’s at least a few years older, there will be no social media showing up on it.
“There are a lot of things on there that young people shouldn’t see,” he said.
Arango said he was in favor of providing more protection for teens who do use social media. Lawmakers, it seems, are listening.
Profits vs. privacy
A critical point is that social media companies are not only in it for the money but also are some of the largest companies in the world. That doesn’t happen by accident. “Follow the money” is an old refrain in our nation’s capital, and the soaring profits of big tech companies have spurred several lawmakers to action.
“For years, Big Tech has made its billions by profiting off kids and teens’ data and selling it to the highest bidder,” said U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass. “Now, with artificial intelligence fueling social media’s black-box algorithms and targeted advertising, the online privacy crisis is only deepening.”
The senator worked to pass the 1998 Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), which was aimed at safeguarding children 13 and younger. Since then, the proliferation of social media and big tech platforms have necessitated more action, according to Markey. He’s introduced — with Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. — a bill, known as COPPA 2.0, which builds on the initial legislation to protect teens by:
- Prohibiting internet companies from collecting personal information from users who are 13 to 16 years old without their consent;
- Banning targeted advertising to children and teens;
- Revising COPPA’s “actual knowledge” standard;
- Creating an “eraser button” for parents and kids by requiring companies to permit users to eliminate, when technologically feasible, content or personal information obtained from a child or teen; and,
- Establishing a “Digital Marketing Bill of Rights for Teens” that limits the collection of young people’s personal information.
The bill has made it out of the Senate Commerce Committee, and the goal is to bring it to the floor of the Senate in the near future; President Joe Biden has indicated he would sign it into law once it reaches his desk.
Other bills now under consideration nationally include one that would prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create an account.
“This is one of the first or second issues that they’re hearing about from their constituents,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., one of the bill’s sponsors, told the Associated Press.
Other pending legislation would aim to ban TikTok or further empower the government to review social media platforms owned by foreign entities for potential security threats.
The big tech companies and industry groups have criticized these bills, citing government overreach and the fear that the proposed changes could backfire and prevent some teenagers from finding helpful resources on such sensitive topics as suicide or LGBTQ+ issues.
Just how bad?
But is it a slam dunk that social media is this terrible boogieman? Wasn’t (pick one) jazz, talking pictures, television, the internet, Y2K, online classes, legalized sports betting, etc., each supposed to have already ruined society? The fact is that the jury is still out as to the long-term impact of social media on young people.
However, those on the front lines of the battle say they see the contemporaneous damage, and the case is clear.
“This is a tough time in general to raise kids, and then you add a device that gives them 24/7 connectivity,” said the Massachusetts School Counselors Association’s Bardwell, who also oversees the counselors working in the city of Boston school district. “I feel it’s a no-win situation.”
The U.S. Surgeon General’s office would seem to agree. Take just one issue, that of body image. Forty-six percent of adolescents aged 13 to 17 said social media makes them feel worse about themselves, 40 percent said it makes them feel neither better nor worse, and only 14 percent said it makes them feel better. Additionally, 64 percent of adolescents are “often” or “sometimes” exposed to hate-based content through social media. Studies have also shown a relationship between social media use and poor sleep quality, reduced sleep duration, sleep difficulties and depression among youth.
That’s a lot to lay at the feet of a cadre of websites, albeit ones that use algorithms to keep us all tuned in and engaged as long as possible while also tracking our online usage in order to sell that information to advertisers and marketers. The pandemic certainly didn’t help. Screen time for adults and children skyrocketed during the height of COVID, to the tune of 400 percent by some estimates, according to Bridgewater State’s Englander.
“We know that kids increased their digital use, and that social isolation did a number on them,” she said. “What seems really clear is that there have been increases in depression and anxiety among children.” Suicides are also up (though Englander said this is not always the best marker for tracking mental health swings in society).
To help with young people’s mental health issues in general, state Rep. Marcus Vaughn, R-Wrentham, has sponsored a bill to establish grants to increase the number of mental health professionals employed in Massachusetts school districts. Vaughn told Beacon Hill Roll Call about the importance of the bill’s aims.
“I firmly believe that the establishment of a school mental health professional grant program is of utmost importance for the betterment of our educational system and the overall welfare of our students,” he said. “By providing access to mental health support for students, we can proactively address their emotional and psychological needs, fostering a conducive learning environment and ensuring their long-term success.”
Englander added that the true toll of all this social media use by youngsters won’t ultimately be known for another 10 or 15 years. Even a neuropsychologist who is studying the ways in which social media and technology impact adolescent brain development said it’s too early to draw any final conclusions.
So, stay tuned.
“I don’t know if it affects people permanently,” Englander said. “Everything children do a lot is likely to affect them. We don’t know if this is the kind of thing that will really hamper kids’ ability in the future to work or to love. It’s hard to measure, especially given that this is a behavior that the entire population engages in.”
In the meantime, monitoring children’s online usage and educating them about the possible pitfalls of too much screen time and the so-called “stranger danger” lurking in the dark corners of the web may be the safest bet.