Dighton Rehoboth Regional High School
Buy Now

The main entrance to Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.

 Kenneth C. Zirkel

REHOBOTH -- Roughly 200 students, parents and staff members packed a three-hour public hearing Tuesday night to voice opposition over pending cuts in the upcoming budget for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District.

A few dozen spoke in the high school auditorium pleading with school officials to restore planned cuts to Spanish, music, business courses and special education. Seven teachers are being eliminated.