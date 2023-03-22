REHOBOTH -- Roughly 200 students, parents and staff members packed a three-hour public hearing Tuesday night to voice opposition over pending cuts in the upcoming budget for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District.
A few dozen spoke in the high school auditorium pleading with school officials to restore planned cuts to Spanish, music, business courses and special education. Seven teachers are being eliminated.
School board members and officials told the crowd they have no choice but to implement the reductions to close a $600,000 gap in the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The cuts to the Spanish and music programs sparked the most intense opposition.
Spanish is the only foreign language offered at the middle schools and that will be eliminated, with the elimination of two Spanish teachers, Superintendent Bill Runey said.
Six other area school systems, including in Attleboro and Taunton, don't have middle school foreign language programs, Runey pointed out.
The high school will lose a freshman Spanish teacher but will retain most of its world language program that involves several languages.
Students pointed out it's easier for younger students to learn a foreign language.
Parent Tracy Lancellotta of Rehoboth lamented the move would take away needed diversity and culture.
The middle schools will also share a music teacher. Despite the loss of one teacher, the schools will still have three music teachers, Runey said, adding they have had low class sizes.
Rylie Travers, a junior from Rehoboth in the high school marching band, said music "helped me reach my potential. There are so many kids with similar experiences."
Stacey Johnson of Rehoboth, the executive director of Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, said the music program means more to his daughter, a sophomore, than anything. He noted middle school music is a "feeder" program to the high school program.
Brian Michaud, a music teacher at Dighton Elementary School, said in his 28 years he has never seen so many social and emotional issues with students.
"Arts are one place they can learn to regulate their emotions," he said. "This is not the time to cut the music program. We need to look at expanding our music program."
Several parents were concerned about the cut to special education.
"Don't impact the most vulnerable students," a parent who serves on the parent advisory council for special ed said to applause.
The reduction is an inclusion teacher that floats around kindergarten through grade 4 classes in Dighton Elementary.
Instead of five, there will be four such teachers and two special education teachers with their own classrooms will remain, Runey explained.
At the high school, the business program, which is basically a one-teacher department, will be cut. The business courses were electives and virtual classes should be able to replace them, Runey said, adding they had low enrollment.
"We are devoting a lot of our attention to revitalizing" career technical education programs, Runey said. About 50 freshmen take those classes.
"That's unheard of, a high school not having a business program," said Steve Patrick, president of the teacher's union, adding of the overall cuts, "We can't afford to do that."
Irking some are plans to spend $35,000 to support the high school lacrosse program that has been funded by students and parents raising money for eight years.
"I advocated to the school committee those folks paid their dues," Runey said.
At the end of the hearing, school committee members voted to back the superintendent's recommended $49.9 million budget. Two committee members, Glenn Jefferson and Eliza Couture, dissented.
"It's a significant impact on our schools," Couture said of the reductions.
Before the latest $600,000 in reductions, there had been a $1.9 million anticipated shortfall, and only one-third of the overall reductions involve personnel, Runey said.
Other staff being cut are a fourth grade teacher at Palmer River in Rehoboth that will lead to a few more students in a class, nursing assistance, elementary lunch monitors and a human resource position. A treasurer/grant writer position is being retained.
Hopes to enhance school safety/security and update curriculum and textbooks -- some which date to the mid-1990s -- have had to fall by the wayside.
"I know it was tense but it was good to see that kind of support for the schools," Runey said Wednesday of the hearing turnout.
There are many factors coming into play causing the budget crunch, school officials say, including inflation causing costs to rise for utilities and other areas.
A key contributor in D-R, though, is the continued loss of middle school students attending private and vocational schools. The high school has lost nearly one-third of its student population since 2017.
"There has been little correction in staffing to compensate for that," Runey said, calling it a mass exodus that has left low class sizes that aren't sustainable. "We're now at the point we have no choice" but to cut teachers.
About one-third of the district's eighth graders don't go on to the high school -- something Runey called "completely unacceptable."
The more students, the more state aid that comes to the school system, and plans are to have new personnel at the middle schools to help student retention.
Many in the crowd sported yellow "We Are DR" T-shirts -- a slogan Runey has been promoting since he arrived from Attleboro last year where he had been high school principal.
Including Runey, 15 of 17 school administrators are fairly new to the school system, and school board members said they want to give them a chance to "right" a school system that for years has been under financial strain.
Runey said besides striving to improve relations with the towns and turn around the atmosphere in the schools, he plans to develop a five-year plan to prioritize spending and make the district more efficient.