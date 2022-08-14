NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Kathleen Puccia has known the Rev. Rodney Thibault for three years.
"I just love the man. I think he is a great priest. He is very honest and he just loves to be a priest," she said Sunday following Mass at the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish. "He is very supportive of everybody and I support him 100%."
She said she is just waiting for him to come back and hopes he will be back very soon.
But whether Thibault will return remains to be seen.
Puccia's is among the range of parishioners' reactions in the week following the announcement that Thibault, pastor of the North Attleboro church since 2019, is the subject of an investigation into “alleged misconduct that is inconsistent with standards of ministerial behavior and in direct violation of the Code of Conduct for priests in the Diocese of Fall River.” He has been placed on administrative leave.
A statement from the diocese and a letter from da Cunha were read to worshipers after Masses at the three churches that make up the parish last weekend. They made a point of stating the allegations of misconduct “do not involve a minor.” The diocese has not said what the allegations against Thibault do involve.
The code of conduct of the diocese enjoins clergy and volunteers from sexual activity with a vulnerable person, possession of pornography, any type of violence, misappropriation of church funds or any illegal activity.
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office confirmed this past week that it is not involved in any criminal investigation concerning the pastor’s conduct.
The announcement led to scores of commenters immediately taking to Facebook pages, some to express sorrow, others outrage and still others to slam the church as a whole.
And on Friday, Robert Hoatson, a New Jersey-based advocate for those abused by Catholic clergy, waved to occasional drivers on Richards Avenue in front of St. Mary’s-Sacred Heart School and debated with a few passersby as he called for the Fall River Diocese and Bishop Edgar da Cunha to disclose more information about allegations against Thibault.
Thibault, however, also has support among parishioners, in addition to Puccia.
Skye Welter of North Attleboro has been a member of St. Mary's Church since she was born.
Welter said she has known Thibault since the day he started a few years back.
"I am supportive of Father Rodney. I think he is a really good man and he is good for the church," Welter said.
When asked if she needs to hear more information from the dioceses about the reasons behind his removal, she said she has enough information from knowing him over the past few years and she'd love to see him return.
Charlotte Conlon, of Plainville, said Sunday she would also like to see Thibault's return.
"He worked very hard and he knew his parishioners," Conlon said. "I can't imagine what they are investigating."
She said the administration did not give very much information and thought that was unfair.
"I would like to know is it something serious, or is it some minor thing?" Conlon said.