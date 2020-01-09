ATTLEBORO — Park Street Ale House closed over the holidays and there is no sign of it reopening.
The mayor’s office reports the owners never picked up their 2020 liquor license.
Owner Travis Hannack could not be reached for comment either by telephone or email, but the pub has been closed and there is no notice on the door.
It opened in July of 2017 when Hannack and brother-in-law Chad Correia bought the former Scorpio’s Italian restaurant and converted it into a bar featuring mircobrew beer and pub food.
As the ale house was closing, a new restaurant, Bandidos, opened next to it on Park Street. The Mexican restaurant has been doing a brisk business since opening in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.