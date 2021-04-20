ATTLEBORO — Fees for parking in two city-owned lots could be going up if the city council agrees.
A fee increase is also planned for the Sanford Street garage, but will be requested at a later date. Parking fees have not been raised for the lots and the garage since 2004 and 2005, respectively.
Director of Budget and Administration Jeremy Stull made the fee increase recommendation to Mayor Paul Heroux, who submitted it to the city council this week and asked for a public hearing on the matter.
Stull proposed an increase of 35 cents an hour, which would bring the parking fee to 75 cents an hour for the North Main Street lot next to the public library and the Sanford Street lot behind the YMCA.
Currently the monthly parking pass at the Sanford Street garage is $30, or about a dollar a day.
In a memo to Heroux, Stull said he will make a recommendation for an increase in that fee after a study and after the final repair phase for the garage is complete sometime in fiscal year 2022, which starts on July 1.
Increased costs for maintenance and administration of the facilities prompted the request for the hike, Stull told Heroux.
“I am proposing that the two current off-street parking lots charge a rate that better reflects the cost of this widely available public good,” he said in the memo.
Stull said Taunton’s on-street parking costs 25 cents for 20 minutes or 75 cents an hour.
He said Brockton is at $1 an hour, Plymouth is at $2 and New Bedford charges $3 per hour for parking in its city-owned garages.
On-street parking in Attleboro is free, but is time limited.
Stull said there’s no plan to install parking meters.
Parking fee and fine revenue is split between the parking revolving fund and the general fund.
