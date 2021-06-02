ATTLEBORO — Fees in city parking lots will jump to 75 cents per hour on July 1.
City councilors on Tuesday unanimously approved a request from Mayor Paul Heroux and the Director of Budget and Administration Jeremy Stull to increase the fees, which are currently 40 cents per hour.
Stull recommended the increase because maintenance and administration costs have gone up, but the fees have not increased since 2004.
He also noted that fees in other communities are much higher.
Stull said Taunton’s on-street parking costs 25 cents for 20 minutes or 75 cents an hour.
He said Brockton is at $1 an hour, Plymouth at $2 and New Bedford at $3 per hour for city-owned garages.
In Attleboro, the fees are split evenly between the parking revolving fund and the general fund.
In FY20 they brought in about $18,250, which meant the revolving and general funds each got $9,125.
Stull said he’s not sure how much more revenue the increase will create.
“I am confident in saying that it will be in the low four figures…,” he said in an email.
The lots affected are those next to the public library on North Main Street and behind the YMCA on Sanford Street.
Fees for the parking garage on Sanford will remain as is for now, but Stull said he will recommend increasing them sometime in fiscal year 2022, which starts on July 1.
Charges to park in the garage have not been increased since 2005.
On-street parking in Attleboro is free, but is time-limited.
Stull said there’s no plan to install parking meters.
