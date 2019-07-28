ATTLEBORO — A vacant, scrubby, dust-blown one-acre parcel in South Attleboro, which the owner once hoped to lease to a marijuana business, could be turned into a parking lot.
For that to happen the city council will have to approve a zoning change to general business for the property at 495 Collins St., which is just off Newport Avenue and just across the street from the MBTA commuter rail parking lot.
It’s owned by Sterry Street Auto.
A public hearing was recently held on the matter before the council and planning board.
Earlier this year, Sterry applied to the zoning board for permits that would allow the construction of a pot shop on the site, but was turned down.
The new aim is to construct a 104-space pay parking lot to enhance access to the commuter rail, said Ed Casey, Sterry’s lawyer.
“It would help address the lack of adequate parking for those who want to commute into Boston,” Casey said at the hearing.
Currently, half the lot is in a residential zone and half is in an industrial zone.
It’s located next to a general business zone.
Casey said it didn’t seem to make sense to rezone it to residential since the property is surrounded by businesses.
There are homes on the back side of the lot, but screening would be provided to hide the parking facility.
Sara Lynn Reynolds, who represents the area as Ward I city councilor, backs the idea.
“I think the best use of that lot is a parking lot,” she said.
No one spoke against the plan and the hearing was closed.
It will be discussed by councilors in the coming weeks.
