PLAINVILLE — The state Parole Board is considering whether to grant early release to Michelle Carter, the local woman serving time for coercing her boyfriend through a series of texts and phone calls to kill himself in 2014.
Michelle Carter, 23, has served seven months of a 15-month jail term for manslaughter and appeared before the board Thursday for a 90-minute meeting at its Natick headquarters. The meeting was closed to the media.
Family members of the victim, Conrad Roy III of Mattapoisett, also attended the parole hearing but did not speak to reporters afterwards.
Jake Wark, a spokesman for the board, said a decision could be made in a couple of days.
Carter, who was 17 when her 18-year-old boyfriend killed himself in July 2014, was sentenced in 2017 to serve 15 months of a 21/2-year jail sentence with the balance suspended with probation.
The Bristol County Sheriff’s office has reported no issues with Carter behind bars.
“Ms. Carter has been a model inmate here at the jail. She has attended programs and classes, has had a job in the jail, has not had any discipline issues, and has been polite to our staff, officers and volunteers,” the Bristol County Sherriff’s Office said in a statement.
Parole board hearings are usually conducted up to two months before an initial parole eligibility date.
Only hearings for inmates serving life sentences are open to the media, Wark said.
Carter was convicted in 2017 by a Taunton Juvenile Court judge after a jury-waived trial.
The verdict was criticized by free speech advocates but unanimously upheld by the state Supreme Judicial Court in February.
She is now taking her case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which just extended the time for the state Attorney General’s office to file a response to Carter’s petition. Initially due next week, the attorney general’s office now has until Nov. 22 to file.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.