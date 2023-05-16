ATTLEBORO -- Water department crews were dealing with a water main break on Read Street Tuesday morning that flooded the roadway.
The break was reported near Pond Street North.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
Read Street had been the scene of several water main breaks over the years due to aging infrastructure but a new main was installed in 2021 in part of the road from West Street (Route 123) to County Street.
