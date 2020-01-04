ATTLEBORO — Marilyn Roberts is unsure of what to think about the killing Friday in Iraq of Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian military leader, by a U.S. drone.
But, the 87-year-old from Attleboro says she is worried about further trouble the action could cause and, though she’s a Republican, she lacks confidence in President Donald Trump.
“I’m concerned, history tells us it could lead to something really bad,” she said while lunching at Morin’s Diner in downtown Attleboro Friday afternoon.
Roberts was among a group of area residents interviewed following the military action that has the world worried about an escalating conflict between Iran and the United States.
Some, however, think it was long overdue.
An elderly man heading into Morin’s said he was glad Trump took action.
“We’ve been walked on for too long,” he said, while declining to give his name. “It’s about time.”
He acknowledged the killing could lead to more violence, but said something had to be done.
“What are you going to do, lay back and let people walk all over you? It should have been done a long time ago,” he said.
While public reaction to Soleimani’s killing might be mixed, opinion among political leaders is divided along party lines.
All acknowledged that Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Quds Force, was a powerful and violent man in the Middle East, but Democrats expressed concern about the situation escalating into war while Washington Republicans were supportive of Trump.
The killing of Soleimani by a drone strike came after a mob of reportedly Iranian-backed protesters tried to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq after earlier air attacks against sites in Iraq and Syria.
Trump has reportedly ordered another 3,500 troops from the 82nd Airborne to Iraq, including paratrooper Christopher Stockwell of New Hampshire, nephew of Sun Chronicle photographer Mark Stockwell of North Attleboro.
Previously, Trump sent an extra 100 Marines to the embassy and 700 paratroopers to the area after the attack on the embassy.
Massachusetts Democrats expressed no sympathy for Soleimani, but questioned whether Trump has a plan to deal with the situation. They were critical of him for failing to inform congressional leaders ahead of time, as called for in the War Powers Act.
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said the killing could cause the situation with Iran to spin out of control.
“The assassination of Qassem Soleimani is a massive, deliberate, and dangerous escalation of conflict with Iran,” he said.
“Soleimani was responsible for assassinations, terrorism, and the deaths of countless, including Americans. But President Trump’s decision will make the United States less safe. Rather than deterring new attacks on American interests as the administration insists, this killing surely invites them. The President just put the lives of every person in the region — U.S. service members and civilians — at immediate risk without an apparent response and follow-on plan or coordination with our allies.”
U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, D-Brookline, was critical of both Trump and Congress, saying Congress has failed to adhere to the War Powers Act for a generation, which has contributed to 18 years of war in the Middle East.
“In the coming days, it is critical we not only understand the justification for the strike, but that we make clear that no president can go to war without the authority from Congress to do so,” Kennedy told The Sun Chronicle. “If President Trump wants to escalate our engagement in Iran, his allies in the House and Senate must be willing to publicly debate and defend that decision, and those of us adamantly opposed to another military conflict in the Middle East must stand united.”
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who is running for president, also weighed in. He said Soleimani was a “menace” and will not be missed.
“At the same time,” Patrick said in a statement, “a difficult situation is becoming more dangerous because of a lack of leadership. Responsible leadership requires that we consider and plan for the consequences in advance, but unfortunately we do not have a responsible leader.”
He urged Washington to work with allies to de-escalate the situation.
In Washington, Republicans expressed wholehearted support for Trump’s actions.
Although Democrats were not briefed on the strike, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the president informed him of it while they were visiting Trump’s golf club in Florida.
“Wow — the price of killing and injuring Americans has just gone up drastically,” Graham said in a statement.
“Major blow to Iranian regime that has American blood on its hands. Soleimani was one of the most ruthless and vicious members of the Ayatollah’s regime. He had American blood on his hands. I appreciate President Trump’s bold action against Iranian aggression.”
Charles Lister, a senior fellow and director of counter terrorism at the Middle East Institute, issued a statement calling the killing one of the biggest developments in decades.
He said it was bigger than the killing of Osama bin Laden because of its potential to cause more violence. He said Israel has declined to kill Soleimani because of potential retribution.
“His death is a serious loss for Iran’s regional agenda, but his ‘martyrdom’ will likely fuel a response that will, at least in the medium term, make up for his death,” Lister said.
Iranian leaders have threatened “harsh revenge” for the killing, but Massachusetts State Police said it has no specific information about threats in the state.
