PLAINVILLE — A Taunton man was arrested for drunken driving after a female passenger apparently got out of the vehicle he was driving while it was moving on Interstate 495 early Sunday morning, sustaining serious injuries.
State police are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident which occurred at about 1:20 a.m. on I-495 South between exits 14 and 13.
Police responded to a report of a female who had exited a moving motor vehicle and found the 26-year-old Taunton woman in the roadway with serious injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, police said in a statement. She is expected to survive.
The vehicle in which the woman had been a passenger remained on scene and police determined that the driver, Joseph Monsini, 25, also of Taunton, was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him. He was taken to the state police barracks in Foxboro for booking.
The investigation into how and why the victim exited the vehicle — she is believed to have exited through the passenger side window, possibly while the vehicle was moving — remains ongoing, police said.
The incident is being investigated by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Norfolk County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.