Mansfield 95 S fatal 3-13-23

A state trooper examines an SUV that crashed into woods off Interstate 95 South, about one mile south of Interstate 495 in Mansfield Monday morning.

 A state trooper examines an SUV that crashed into woods off Interstate 95 in Mansfield Monday morning. The driver was killed in the accident. DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

MANSFIELD — A passenger in an SUV that crashed into the woods off Interstate 95 on Monday morning, killing the driver, remains hospitalized in serious condition, state police said Tuesday.

The passenger was identified by police as a 26-year-old Pawtucket man and the driver as a 28-year-old Pawtucket man. Their names were not released.

