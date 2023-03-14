MANSFIELD — A passenger in an SUV that crashed into the woods off Interstate 95 on Monday morning, killing the driver, remains hospitalized in serious condition, state police said Tuesday.
The passenger was identified by police as a 26-year-old Pawtucket man and the driver as a 28-year-old Pawtucket man. Their names were not released.
State police said they were awaiting notification of the driver’s family before naming him.
The crash occurred about 9 a.m. on I-95 South, about a mile south of I-495.
The driver of the SUV, a 2013 Toyota Venza, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to officials.
The crash is being investigated by troopers from the Foxboro barracks as well as state police assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office and the collision analysis and reconstruction section.
A passenger in a pickup truck towing a U-Haul trailer told The Sun Chronicle on Monday that the SUV hit the rear of the trailer before veering off the highway and into the woods.
The Venza came to a stop about 50 feet from the highway and was heavily damaged.
