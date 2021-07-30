WRENTHAM — Two people driving along Taunton Street helped a woman get her elderly father out of a burning house Friday afternoon.
Four people ended up being displaced after fire erupted in a 2 ½-story house at the corner of Common and Taunton streets.
The fire was reported about 2:15 p.m. with flames shooting out of windows on the second-floor when firefighters arrived, fire officials and witnesses said.
Firefighters from Wrentham and several surrounding towns battled the flames and 80-degree temperatures, knocking down the blaze in about a half hour, officials said.
Fire and police officials said no one was injured.
The fire was at 48 Common St., near Wrentham Common.
“I saw flames coming out of the second story windows,” said Austin McCoy, 25, of Plainville, who was driving on Common Street when he saw the blaze.
“I pulled right over and called 911,” McCoy said, adding that he walked to the house to check on the residents.
“I walked around and I could hear wood crackling,” McCoy said.
About the same time, Sara Hillery, 40, of Plainville was driving by and also saw flames coming out of the second floor.
She stopped on Taunton Street and saw a woman in the parking lot at the rear of the house about to leave and told her the house was on fire.
“I was so worried that somebody was in there,” Hillery said.
The woman Hillery encountered, Samantha Petrosian, 40, told her she came to check on her 70-year-old father, Sam Petrosian, and was about to leave when Hillery told her about the fire.
“I whipped around and went back in,” Samantha Petrosian said.
Sam Petrosian, who owned the former Sam’s Restaurant in downtown for years, lives in a first-floor apartment in the house, she said.
Hillery and McCoy said they helped Samantha Petrosian get her father out of the house.
Samantha Petrosian said her father has a medical condition and wears a Life Line alert button, which stopped working while she was visiting.
After the landlord got it to work again, she said she was about to leave when Hillery told her the house was on fire.
Deputy Fire Chief Robert Maduskuie said the firefighters encountered “fire coming out of the second floor on arrival.”
He said the fire was knocked down in about a half hour. Firefighters remained at the scene for overhauling operations.
The town building inspector and electrical inspector also responded to the scene.
Local firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Plainville, Foxboro, Franklin, Bellingham, Norfolk, Walpole and North Attleboro.
With temperatures around 80 degrees at the time of the blaze, fire crews were rotated to prevent injury or heat exhaustion.
Police blocked Common Street which was filled with fire trucks from the surrounding towns for most of the afternoon.
The American Red Cross responded to assist the residents.
The cause of the fire was under investigation by local fire officials and the state Fire Marshal’s office.
