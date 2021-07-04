Discovering nature through art is yet another way to learn more about your surroundings.
And the Foxborough Art and Nature Conservation Passport (FANCP) effort is just that -- with a brochure featuring scenic watercolors and pastels by an area artist to highlight the natural beauty and to encourage appreciation and exploration of the town's conservation areas.
An event to kick-off the effort was held at the Lane Homestead and Learning Center on North Street on June 26.
The 'passport' contains artwork by Alison Kellom of each location, observational and trivia questions to answer, and a place for the budding conservation enthusiast to make field notes about their visit. Other local artists also contributed.
During the event, visitors had a chance to meet the artists, participate in activities at the learning center, and explore the property using the passport.
Heidi Seshadri, 9, an Igo Elementary School student who was assisting on one of the nature tours, said it offers a great way to talk about conservation land and help the community to learn about all the natural attributes the town has to offer.
Jeff Ambs, a member of the conservation commission, said one of the things that they strive to do is to get people out to the properties overseen by the board.
"This is another way of doing that, but I'm also a really strong supporter of the arts, and the combination of those two was a really strong incentive for getting more people out and enjoying these properties," Ambs said.
The project was funded by the Foxboro Cultural Council, part of the state Cultural Council, and Partners in Patriotism.
With a creative twist, the project is increasing awareness of both the conservation areas of Foxboro and the artists who are inspired to create in these natural spaces.
Using the print or electronic versions, the public can independently explore the five areas and once completed, will receive a certificate as FANs of Conservation from the town's conservation commission.
During the pandemic, the founder of FANCP Nicole Vachon-Hanlon, who also heads the local cultural council, began looking for more places to hike and explore in nature.
As an artist, she found inspiration in the outdoors as well as solace. She discovered the town has more than 2,000 acres of conservation land and open space.
That was the inspiration for the passport.
An electronic scavenger hunt can be accessed through QR code on the five properties: Lane Homestead, Kersey Point, Sallie Property, Greeley Pond/ Canoe River Watershed, and the Harold B. Clark Town Forest.
Artists' contributions include those from: The Elite Dance Center, Simba Simca, Alison Kellom, LizAnne Donegan, Brian Doherty, Krisanthi Pappas, Courtney Robertson, and Teddy Jouret.
Jouret, 17, an incoming senior at Foxboro High who made an animation for Greeley Pond, said it was an amazing experience and he hopes to work on more projects like this in the future.
"It was wonderful to be involved in a project for the community. It's really fun," Jouret said.
LizAnne Donegan, a potter, ceramic artist and teacher, said she got involved in the project as a participating artist and was excited about it because she uses the trails all the time for inspiration for her pottery and a lot of her work features nature.
"I think this is a wonderful project because I think a lot of people can enjoy it at all different age levels, and having multiple locations provides lots of space for people to go and enjoy," she said.
Her husband, Brian Doherty is a local photographer who took photos of the Sally property. He said the project helps people to get out and explore and discover different areas because there are so many great properties in Foxboro that people aren't aware of.
"Foxboro has a lot to offer and I think people should go out and in my case like looking for things to photograph, you can find a lot of inspiration from the lands in Foxboro," Doherty said.
Vachon-Hanlon said others contributing to the project included the town's Conservation Agent Jane Pierce, Bob Boyette and Judi Johnson of the conservation commission, Boyden Library’s Young Adult Librarian Jessica Henderson, Community Information Specialist Christina Metcalf, and Ryan Norton from the public works department.
The passport that is available at the Boyden Library and town hall.
The library is also joining the FANCP effort by collaborating to provide outdoor guided scavenger hunt hikes on the following days:
Tuesday, July 6, 11 a.m. at Kersey Point
Tuesday, July 13, 11 a.m. at Sallie Property
Tuesday, Aug. 3, 11 am at Greeley Pond
Tuesday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. at Harold B. Clark
Timothea Pham, program officer for the Massachusetts Cultural Council who traveled from Boston to attend the kick-off event said "a project like this expands what arts and culture mean, and it's just an example of a great collaborative project with very unique partners."
Pham said since she has been with the state cultural council for a little over two years, there has been such tremendous growth within Foxboro, especially as the community connects more to arts and culture, and specifically a project like this is very unique because it also draws in the interpretive sciences, highlighting the conservation lands.
For more information about the Foxborough Art and Nature Conservation Passport (FANCP) contact: socialmedia@foxboroughma.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.