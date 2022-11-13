ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital has been alerting visitors and potential visitors to its emergency room they may face unusually long wait times.
“Due to extraordinarily high volumes within our Emergency Department, long wait times are anticipated,” reads a posting on the hospital website, www.sturdymemorial.org.
Rising cases of the flu, COVID-19 and a respiratory illness that strikes mostly children known as RSV, have led to longer wait times at Sturdy’s emergency room, but that’s not the only reason and it’s not just a local problem, hospital officials say.
Dr. Ron Van Ness-Otunnu, chief of Emergency Medicine and Region V EMS medical director for Sturdy, said emergency department volumes are an issue statewide and across the country.
“During high volume periods as are being experienced here, as well as throughout all emergency departments in Massachusetts, patients may be waiting up to four hours or longer,” hospital officials told The Sun Chronicle. “We are continually and actively seeking ways to reduce the wait for our patients.”
A wait time at Sturdy — time from registration to being seen — would previously have been considered long if more than 1 1/2 hours, officials said.
And longer wait times aren’t only the result of what some are calling the “triple pandemic” of the flu, COVID and RSV — case numbers which are rising and only projected to intensify as the holidays and winter approach.
Over the past six to seven months, emergency room visits have been spiking.
Since May 2022, Sturdy has observed persistently higher volumes than anticipated, averaging 145 patients being seen in the emergency department each day — a 12% increase on average compared to expected volumes, hospital officials said.
“There is no single medical diagnosis that accounts for this, however, the expected influx of respiratory illness anticipated during the RSV/flu season (plus the expected COVID contribution) will only make this worse,” Sturdy officials said.
Deferred primary care and related delays in obtaining care during the pandemic led to a progression of illness which have contributed to increased numbers of patients who ultimately head to emergency departments for more medically complex conditions requiring emergency care, hospital officials said.
“Not only do those who require emergent care utilize this resource, many continue to seek care through the emergency department whether emergent or not,” officials said. “As more patients seek their care at acute facilities like emergency departments, wait times will continue to be longer.”
On top of that pandemic consequence, emergency department patients have been steadily on the rise across the country for over the last 10 years while the number of beds has not increased, hospital officials added.
Sturdy’s emergency department sees close to 50,000 visits annually.
Sturdy advises those with symptoms that don’t require emergency care and aren’t life-threatening to visit Sturdy Memorial Urgent Care at 60 Messenger St. in Plainville.
“Though it is our privilege to care for each patient that comes to our emergency department, our goal is to help our community stay healthy and not have to visit us,” said Justine Zilliken, Sturdy’s chief strategy officer. “We encourage members of our community to get their COVID-19 vaccination and stay current on COVID boosters, and it is still not too late to get your flu shot.”