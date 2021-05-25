FOXBORO — To pay tribute to fallen heroes this Memorial Day weekend, Patriot Place is displaying more than 2,000 U.S. flags throughout the venue and will host a ceremony Friday.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at a flag garden planted in the plaza adjacent to Red Robin overlooking Gillette Stadium.
During the ceremony, Foxboro Veteran Services Officer Ally Rodriguez and Patriot Place Vice President and General Manager Brian Earley will lay a wreath in memory of servicemen and women who have been lost in the line of duty.
The flag garden consists of about 300 American flags, with each flag planted in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Patriot Place visitors and area residents had the opportunity to submit the names of their fallen heroes, and these names are displayed throughout the flag garden, with each flag planted in remembrance of one submitted name.
The flag garden will be on display through Monday, Memorial Day.
A member of the State Honor Guard Team from the Massachusetts National Guard will also be on duty to guard the site each day. Patriot Place staff will be on-hand at the ceremony and flag garden to ensure social distancing guidelines are being followed.
