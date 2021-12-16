FOXBORO — Patriot Place will host a First Night celebration on New Year’s Eve.
The event, featuring fireworks, ice sculptures, games and giveaways will run from 4-7 p.m., culminating in a fireworks display.
Entertainment will include music from D77 Productions, trivia challenges for giveaways and raffle prizes.
There will be ice sculptures by Fitzy Snowman, appearances from Pat Patriot, Slyde and the Patriots cheerleaders, and skating demonstrations by the New England Skating Club at 4 and 6 p.m.
The festivities will take place in the Enel Plaza, located by Winter Skate and the Patriots ProShop.
Patriot Place encourages guests to bring a new or gently used coat or hat/glove set to donate to Cradles to Crayons, an organization dedicated to providing families in need with winter essentials.
For a full listing and schedule of New Year’s Eve festivities, visit www.patriot-place.com/nye-celebrations/.
