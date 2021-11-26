FOXBORO -- The Giving Tree Lighting scheduled for late Friday afternoon at Patriot Place has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. A new date will be announced in the coming days.
The Giving Tree benefits Patriot Place’s charitable partner, Cradles to Crayons, and features ornaments containing a special holiday request for a child in need.
