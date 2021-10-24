The New England Patriots may be down this season, but as they tailgated in parking lots outside of Gillette Stadium Sunday prior to the 1 p.m. kickoff, they said they are not ready to count their team out.
“We’ll win by 12,” predicted Mike Habel, 62, a state police trooper from Conway, of the Patriots–Jets matchup.“The Patriots shouldn’t lose to the Jets … ever.”
His son, Andy Habel, 24, a municipal police officer from Conway who was wearing a throwback No. 11 Drew Bledsoe Patriots jersey, agreed with his dad that the Patriots would win, adding that “it would be a big deal to lose to the Jets right now. It would be hard to come back from 2–5.”
Lucky for the father-son duo — and other members of Patriots Nation — the winning prediction was correct – even if the estimated spread was not — with the Patriots beating the Jets 54-13.
The Patriots are now 3-4, which fans said they hope will give the team the necessary momentum to turn things around.
“I think they can make the playoffs,” said Lisa Shanks, an executive assistant from Brockton, who was wearing a No. 12 Tom Brady Patriots jersey at Sunday’s game. “And even though we have a rookie quarterback, he’s doing really well. We just need our defense to do better.”
Max Solomont, 63, a home improvement sales representative from Brookline, said he has “total faith” in Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.
“I think it will take a few years of building, but I love our quarterback,” said Solomont, who has been a season ticket holder for 50 years. “It’s been a little disappointing with the coaching though. They keep making the same mistakes over and over.”
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said recently on “Inside the NFL” that the Patriots “just aren’t the Patriots right now.”
Attleboro jewelry sales representative Samantha Pierce, 24, agreed with that sentiment, saying, “I don’t remember them ever being this out of sync. It’s depressing.”
Pierce said before the game that if the Jets beat the Patriots, it will “ruin my week … maybe the rest of my year.”
“But,” she said confidently after a brief pause, “they [the Patriots] won’t lose.”
Sam Roth, 24, a management consultant who was raised in Croton, N.Y., but now calls Cambridge home, said before the game that while he wanted a Jets victory, he had to “strike a balance between optimism and reality.”
“We have a rookie quarterback [Zach Wilson] who shows signs of greatness,” said Roth, who was wearing a throwback No. 12 Joe Namath Jets jersey. “If we are going to win, we need to get in front of the run play and put pressure on Mac Jones. He’s been looking pretty good.”
Fans of the long-standing rivals did not hold back on throwing shade at each other, with Roth saying of the Patriots that regardless of wins and losses, “integrity is important to me… being honest and playing the game properly and ethically is important to me.”
Also referring to what he referred to as the “many” Patriots cheating scandals over the years, Norwalk, Conn., resident Frank Pisano, 25, said that while the Jets may not have a winning record, “at least the Jets lose honestly.”
The project manager who attended the game with colleagues — a mix of Patriots and Jets fans — said he would “rather be a team that goes through trials and tribulations but is honest than a team that wins, but cheats.”
For Pierce, any “smack talk” from Jets’ fans is “just jealousy.”
“Yes we’ve cheated,” she said. “But we’re not the only team to cheat. We just got caught a bunch [of times].”
For Luke Clunan, 33, an engineer from Newtown, Conn., the rivalry between the two teams hits home every day. A Long Island native, Clunan is a diehard Jets fan. His wife, Katie, a Massachusetts native, is a longtime Patriots fan.
As they tailgated with friends before Sunday’s game, Clunan’s wife proudly showed a picture on her phone of her husband putting a No. 2 Zach Wilson Jets jersey on their 18-month-old daughter, Layla, and the little girl crying.
“She knows which team to root for,” said Katie Clunan, who quickly scrolled through to another picture, taken moments later where their daughter was smiling.
While her husband claims it was because of her affinity for the jersey and loyalty to the Jets, his wife said that was not actually the reason:
“I gave her a muffin,” she said, laughing. “That’s all it took.”
