FOXBORO — Area teachers and students are getting a helping hand-off from the New England Patriots.
The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon has launched a series of standards-based lesson plans for teachers to use while working with at-home students virtually.
The lessons, developed by Massachusetts teachers, focus on English/language arts, history, social studies, wellness, math and science, and are geared to students ranging from grades 3 through 10.
“We would typically be hosting daily field trips at The Hall, and our education mission calls for us to provide relevant education enrichment programs,” said Bryan Morry, the executive director of the Hall of Fame. “When we opened the Patriots Hall of Fame, we worked with area teachers to develop lesson plans as part of our education program. So during this unusual period in our history, we have worked to meet our mission differently by providing teachers, students and families a menu of options to aid their distance-learning efforts.”
Additionally, the Hall of Fame has several fun, educational, at-home activities available for students and families.
All can be accessed at www.patriotshalloffame.com/hall-education-activities/.
Also, the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Teacher Activity Guide is available on the lesson plan page.
The Patriots Hall of Fame has actively added to its at-home education activities since schools were closed in mid-March, but launched the lesson plans Tuesday.
“We just felt like teachers might need more options to keep students engaged in learning from home,” Hall of Fame education coordinator Moriah Illsley said. “Our field trip education modules use football to augment the concepts teachers are using in their traditional classrooms. The lesson plans and at-home activities will hopefully fill that void while at-home learning is taking place.”
Additionally, the Patriots Hall of Fame has collaborated with the Patriots Foundation to expand its Read Between the Lines reading program while also launching a stay-at-home essay contest.
All of the educational initiatives are part of the Patriots Together While Apart program.
More info: www.patriots.com/covid19.
