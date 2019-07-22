FOXBORO -- Fans are again welcome to attend New England Patriots practices for free this summer.
Training camp starts Thursday, and each of the practices is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. on the fields behind Gillette Stadium, with gates opening at 8 a.m.
And Monday, July 29, the Patriots popular in-stadium practice returns for the team’s season ticket holders and Foxboro residents. Gillette Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with practice scheduled to begin at 7 followed by fireworks.
The event requires mobile ticket entry and is closed to the general public.
Prior to the practice, the Patriots will induct Rodney Harrison and Leon Gray into the team’s Hall of Fame. That ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Patriot Place Plaza outside the team's Pro Shop and Hall of Fame.
Parking is free for the induction ceremony and in-stadium practice.
Foxboro residents interested in attending the in-stadium practice must obtain complimentary mobile tickets at http://patriots.com/foxboroughpractice. Use the promo code: 02035. Gillette Stadium no longer accepts the print-at-home PDF ticket option for Patriots games or in-stadium practice.
For additional information, review the FAQ sheet for mobile ticketing: www.patriots.com/tickets/mobile-tickets. If you have issues obtaining your mobile tickets, contact the ticket office at tickets@patriots.com or call 800-543-1776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.