Brady Retires Football

In this Jan. 4, 2020 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals to a teammate before the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxboro.

 Charles Krupa

FOXBORO -- The greatest quarterback in NFL history is coming home to Foxboro.

The New England Patriots on Thursday announced plans to honor Tom Brady during their 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium in September.