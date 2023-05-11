FOXBORO -- The greatest quarterback in NFL history is coming home to Foxboro.
FOXBORO -- The greatest quarterback in NFL history is coming home to Foxboro.
The New England Patriots on Thursday announced plans to honor Tom Brady during their 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium in September.
“12 is coming home. Tom Brady will be honored at our home opener,” the Patriots said in a tweet with a graphic that said “LFG!”
The Patriots have dubbed the opener the “Thank You Tom Game.”
In a video, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said, “The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.”“
Brady announced in February that he was retiring from the NFL “for good.”
Brady spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, capturing six Super Bowl rings. He went on to win a seventh Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.
In addition to holding the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history, Brady is the only player to have won five Super Bowl MVP awards.