FOXBORO — A New England Patriots tractor-trailer truck picked up a shipment of masks in New York City and brought them back to Massachusetts for medical workers who are treating coronavirus patients.
The truck, bearing the team logo, left Gillette Stadium Tuesday under state police escort and traveled to John F. Kennedy International Airport to pick up the personal protective equipment.
Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that the state is working to inspect and count the equipment, which arrived late Tuesday night.
The cargo was part of an original order for 1.7 million masks from China the Kraft family paid $2 million for.
Part of the order was flown to Boston about two weeks ago on the team plane. The rest, 500,000 masks, arrived in New York on Tuesday.
Out of the first shipment, 300,000 masks went on a Patriots truck to New York City and 100,000 to Rhode Island.
“Thank you to everyone along the chain who are making these supplies available,” Massachusetts State Police tweeted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.