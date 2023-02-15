Gillette Stadium Renovation Update SAPIX
Buy Now

Ongoing renovations at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro feature a completely new plaza area that leads into the stadium, an enhanced lighthouse with a viewing platform, a new high-definition video board and new hospitality and function spaces. This photo was taken in January.

 MARK STOCKWELL/the sun chronicle

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots may not have made the playoffs this season, but that's not stopping the team from raising ticket prices.

The Patriots are hiking the price of season tickets stadium-wide for the first time in 15 years, season ticket holders were informed Wednesday.