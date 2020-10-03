New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus and Sunday’s game in Kansas City against the Kansas City Chiefs has been postponed.
The NFL said in a statement Saturday there were "positive COVID-19 tests on both teams."
Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu tested positive as well, it has been learned.
As a result, the NFL said Sunday's game will be played either Monday or Tuesday. A source said "Tuesday is more likely."
Patriots players were notified Saturday morning of the virus situation and brought in for more testing.
The Patriots released a statement Saturday morning saying an unidentified player tested positive for the virus late last night and he immediately entered quarantine. It later was learned it was Newton.
"Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19," the Patriots said.
Newton’s positive test represents the first known case of COVID-19 on the Patriots roster or staff and the first starting quarterback in the NFL to come down with the virus.
The Patriots, 2-1, had been scheduled to leave for Kansas City at 1 p.m. Saturday but the trip has been delayed.
Reserve quarterback Brian Hoyer is expected to start for the Patriots in Newton's place.
Second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham would serve as the backup to Hoyer.
Newton signed with the Patriots as a free agent in the off-season, replacing Pats icon quarterback Tom Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay.
Newton’s positive test follows the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the NFL. Eight members of the Titans, three players and five staffers, tested positive Tuesday. That number grew to 18 by Saturday morning.
The Titans–Steelers game scheduled for Sunday that had been postponed earlier in the week is now slated to take place in late October.
