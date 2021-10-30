Paul Heroux: 'I love what I do'

Paul Heroux says he wants to make people happy.
In his two terms as mayor of Attleboro, that’s been harder than it sounds.
He’s made some bold initiatives — particularly in attempting to make the city greener — and that’s earned him some opposition. The job has also cost him relationships and, he admits, a family life.
Most politicians learn to roll with the punches, develop a hide impervious to the slings and arrows of day-to-day governing, and smile while doing it. The mayor bristles at the allegation that he’s thin-skinned and says that’s really a problem that his critics have, not him. But he can still recall in detail slights online or in print, although, he says, “I’ve learned to ignore them.”
However, he’s willing to put up with those critiques for another two years because, he says, “I want to make people’s lives better.”
Heroux, who delivered what many considered a stunning upset to seven-term incumbent Keven Dumas four years ago, is seeking what he says will be his third and last term in the corner office at City Hall, even though, he says, “It’s a really great job. I love what I do.”
He didn’t set out to be a state representative, he says, or mayor.
And he didn’t get here by the usual route.
Heroux, an Attleboro native, has lived in or visited some of the world’s notorious hot spots (he says he was once shot at in Saudi Arabia — the shooter missed) earned degrees at some of the most prestigious institutions of higher education, served three terms as a state legislator and four years as mayor of a city of 40,000 and — along the way — in a number of other public or semi-public posts.
It’s a career that could span a long lifetime.
Heroux is 45.
But he eschewed the familiar trajectory of a young politician: an obsession with government process, heroes who were political superstars, running for student office, studying law or political science, interning for a prominent official, doing the grunt work of a political staffer and, finally, building his own political machine and throwing his hat in the ring for some minor and easily obtainable office with his eye on bigger things.
Instead, as of a quarter-century ago, Heroux was following a path that could hardly have been further from politics.
The mayor would be the first to admit he was a less than stellar student at Attleboro High School, where he was voted “Most Genuine” by the other members of the Class of 1996.
He was, instead, obsessed with martial arts, a sport he was introduced to by a friend. It wasn’t just a youthful fancy, either. He holds the equivalent of two black belts and taught those skills from a studio above what was at one time his father’s pharmacy on Park Street. His specialty was Jeet Kune Do, which he once described to a Sun Chronicle reporter as an eclectic discipline founded by Bruce Lee that takes the best approaches from different forms of martial arts. He traveled to different sites around the country. “I trained all the time.”
But his lackluster grades kept him from entering college right after graduation from AHS. Instead, while working with children at the YMCA during the day, he took courses at Fisher Junior College, night classes at Providence College and then Rhode Island College.
And after a young life spent in and around Attleboro, he was finally accepted at a school as far away as he could get and still be in the continental United States, the University of Southern California. The reason’s simple, he says, “I wanted to swim.”
Working with young people, some of them troubled, inspired him to learn what made their minds tick. At USC, he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and neuroscience in 2001. He briefly thought about going into medicine. “I wanted to be a brain surgeon,” he said.
Then, 9/11 happened. Heroux became interested in just what had motivated young, mostly affluent young men to commit such a horrific act. Most of the hijackers were, like mastermind Osama bin Laden, Saudi Arabian.
Just weeks before the second Gulf War began, he arrived in Saudi Arabia with a certificate to teach English.
“I lived in bin Laden’s old neighborhood,” Heroux recalls.
It wasn’t always a comfortable experience. As a tall, fair-skinned Westerner he stood out on the streets of Jubail and was occasionally harassed, he says. At least once he was followed by a car as he walked on a public street in Riyadh, the capital, (In preparation for a kidnapping? He’s not sure, but such things did happen) and a random shot was fired in his direction. (He says he was actually more comfortable traveling in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.)
But he did learn something about the kingdom — one of the most conservative societies on Earth that’s been ruled by essentially one family since its founding after World War I. There are people who are obsessed by Western culture — films and fashion — on one side and religious fundamentalists on the other. And in the middle is a broad swath of the population that might go one way or the other — not unlike here. “The structure, the religious thinking, the dogma, is very similar.”
Heroux parlayed that experience into a job for a non-partisan think tank that did work on national security, which led in turn to a master’s in criminology from the University of Pennsylvania and then a master’s from the London School of Economics in 2006, where the germ of an idea on American foreign policy in the Middle East led to his thesis and, finally, a book on the topic.
In the meantime, he worked for corrections departments in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Somewhere along the line, during the second Bush administration, he finally edged into politics, nudged by a realization the values he was seeing in Washington were different from his own. He registered as a Democrat.
Heroux went on to pursue yet another master’s, this time from the Kennedy School at Harvard University.
And, yes, if you’re wondering, he’s still carrying a load of student debt.
After working behind the scenes in public policy for so long, he mulled elected office when a new congressional district was created — but as a practical matter backed off when Joe Kennedy III announced his run. But it was enough to bring him to the attention of the state party and he was urged to make a run for state representative.
On when his interest in political life occurred, “It was sort of a natural progression. Public policy in general and public administration have a lot of overlap,” he said.
“Opportunities arise, life happens,” he said. “It took me in another direction.”
Heroux, along the way, has realized he can’t make everybody happy. He no longer tries to win every online argument, he says, or convert every Facebook attacker to a supporter.
“I have my critics,” he says, “I’m the most criticized person in the city. It comes with the territory.” But he adds that he believes he has more support than opposition.
Heroux says that to build a new sidewalk that lets people enjoy their neighborhood, or something that will help kids who are born today benefit from the green efforts he’s making, “that’s rewarding.”
So even with his critics, he still does what he does — environmental initiatives, constituent services — and wants to keep doing it, because, “I want to make people’s lives better.”
And that’s what makes him happy.
