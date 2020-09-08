SEEKONK -- Paving is scheduled to begin this week on a stretch of Central Avenue from Foch Avenue near Bakers Corner to the Rhode Island border.
The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 18, according to an announcement on the town’s Facebook page.
Mill work on the stretch has already been completed.
Later this fall or next spring, work is scheduled to begin on repaving a 2,000-foot stretch of Newman Avenue from Bakers Corner to Marlaine Drive.
When that work begins, northbound traffic on Newman Avenue will be detoured via Brown Avenue to Pine Street to Central Avenue at Bakers Corner.
