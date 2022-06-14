SEEKONK -- A Pawtucket couple was killed Monday night in a two-car crash at a dangerous intersection at Lincoln Street and Taunton Avenue (Route 44).
They were identified as Robert and Winifred Langevin, both 70, according to a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Monday.
Langevin, driving a 2004 Corvette with his wife in the passenger seat, attempted to cross Route 44 from the northern section of Lincoln Street to the southern section of Lincoln Street, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office said.
His car collided with a 2017 Jeep Wrangler driven eastbound on Route 44 by a 25-year-old woman, Miliote said.
“The driver of the Jeep Wrangler applied her brakes and attempted to swerve out of the way of the Corvette, but had no opportunity to do so as the Corvette had cut right in front of her vehicle,” Miliote said in a press release.
There were several witnesses to the crash, he said.
Winifred Langevin was pronounced dead at the scene by a state medical examiner.
Robert Langevin was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he was later pronounced dead.
The 25-year-old woman, whose name was not released, is also from Rhode Island. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment, officials said.
Her vehicle rolled over following the collision.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by local police, state police accident reconstruction experts and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
“There no evidence of alcohol or excessive speed,” Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella said. "It's an unfortunate, tragic accident."
It does not appear at this time that any criminal charges will be filed in connection to this incident, Miliote said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
The police chief said the location and configuration of the intersection are factors investigators are looking into. Officials said other fatal accidents have occurred at the intersection in the past.
The sun may have caused some glare at that time of day, limiting vision as well as the slope of a hill on Route 44 at the intersection, Isabella said.
“It’s hard to say because it’s still under investigation,” Isabella said.
The highway, which runs east to west, was closed for about four hours after the crash to allow time to conduct the investigation.
The police chief said town officials have been discussing safety improvements and possibly a traffic light at the intersection because of the number of accidents.
But Isabella said the discussions are preliminary and no decisions have been made.