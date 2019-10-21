ATTLEBORO — A suspected drunken driver was released from police custody only to be arrested four hours later for allegedly causing a disturbance near the police station.
Maksim Gorbachev, 34, of Pawtucket, allegedly got into an argument with a woman who came to give him a ride and stopped other traffic while walking in Union Street about 8 a.m. Sunday.
Gorbachev was first arrested about 3:40 a.m. Sunday for allegedly driving drunk and falling asleep in his car with the engine running at Hodge and Elizabeth streets.
Officers Vanessa Walsh-Dias and Luke Harrington were called to check on his well-being and woke him up.
A breath-alcohol test revealed he was over twice the legal limit for intoxication, police said, though Gorbachev denied drinking or taking any drugs.
After his release, police officers in the station parking lot who were about to start their shift reported hearing him yelling and swearing at a woman near City Hall. He then allegedly began yelling at police before he was arrested in a parking lot behind a nearby business.
In addition to drunken driving and related motor vehicle offenses, Gorbachev faces charges of being disorderly, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.
