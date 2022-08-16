NORTON -- An employee at a shipping warehouse was arrested Tuesday morning after he was kicked out of the business for allegedly making a bomb threat a day earlier, police said.

William Brown, 59, of Pawtucket, was arrested after police stopped his car on East Main Street shortly after he was allegedly left Pitney Bowes Global Logistics nearby at 15 Leonard St., police said.

