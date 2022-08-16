NORTON -- An employee at a shipping warehouse was arrested Tuesday morning after he was kicked out of the business for allegedly making a bomb threat a day earlier, police said.
William Brown, 59, of Pawtucket, was arrested after police stopped his car on East Main Street shortly after he was allegedly left Pitney Bowes Global Logistics nearby at 15 Leonard St., police said.
Brown was charged with a terroristic bomb threat, disorderly person and disturbing the peace, according to Deputy Police Chief Todd Jackson.
Police and firefighters responded to the global shipping and mailing warehouse about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a bomb threat, Jackson said.
Police learned Brown had allegedly made a bomb threat on Monday and was told not to come to work Tuesday, Jackson said.
However, Brown arrived at the business Tuesday morning and was told to leave the premises, according to the deputy police chief.
“A supervisor of the business contacted police and stated that Brown had already briefly entered the building and was fleeing the scene,” Jackson said.
After the supervisor gave police a description of the vehicle Brown was driving, he was stopped on East Main Street near Leonard Street and arrested, according to Jackson.
When police and fire officials arrived at the warehouse, the building was evacuated and searched with the help of the state police Bomb Squad, Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said.
Nothing was found and the scene was cleared about an hour later. Employees were allowed to return, according to the police and fire officials
Leonard Street in the area of Route 123 was also closed during the period, the fire chief and Jackson said.
