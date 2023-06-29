ATTLEBORO -- A Pawtucket man who allegedly assaulted and robbed a 14-year-old girl of her sneakers in downtown Attleboro last week surrendered himself to police Thursday morning.
Nedson Daluz, 25, was later arraigned in Attleboro District Court, where an innocent plea was entered on his behalf to charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery and accosting another person.
He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Friday.
Police say Daluz admitted to robbing the girl of her Nike Air Force sneakers last Friday after she refused to talk to him.
Daluz turned himself in at the police station about 10:40 a.m. after seeing photos that police posted on social media of a suspect they were looking for, authorities said.
He allegedly told police he smoked marijuana the day of the robbery and believes it was “laced with something because he felt different,” according to a police report.
Daluz said he was a driver for online food delivery services and was making rounds in the downtown area last Friday, the report said.
He allegedly told police he became angry that the girl would not talk to him and then “took her shoes from her," it said, adding he denied hitting or pushing the girl.
Daluz and the girl do not know one another and the girl declined medical attention, according to police.
She told investigators she was on Cuddy Court in the downtown when she spotted a man following her. She said he blocked her path when she declined to talk to him.
The girl was outside St. John the Evangelist Church and trying to get away when he grabbed her thigh, causing her to fall to the ground on her back, according to the report.
The girl said he took her sneakers and left the area and she then texted her mother.
The sneakers retail for about $125.
Police have videotape from security cameras that shows a portion of the incident, according to the report.
No presentation of the case was made in open court Thursday. A lawyer has been appointed to represent Daluz for the hearing Friday.
Daluz looked down at one point but otherwise had no visible reaction when the charges were read by the court clerk.
He was arrested after he was questioned at the police station by Detective Joseph Daday. Also investigating were Detective James Miller and Officer Adena Joseph.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.