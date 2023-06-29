ATTLEBORO -- A Pawtucket man who allegedly assaulted and robbed a 14-year-old girl of her sneakers in downtown Attleboro last week surrendered himself to police Thursday morning.

Nedson Daluz, 25, was later arraigned in Attleboro District Court, where an innocent plea was entered on his behalf to charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery and accosting another person.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.