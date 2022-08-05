ATTLEBORO -- A 21-year-old Pawtucket man was arraigned Friday on charges of statutory rape involving a 14-year-old girl.
Jonathan W. Petry had innocent pleas entered on his behalf in Attleboro District Court to two counts of statutory rape and one child pornography count.
The alleged incident occurred in a bathroom at Walmart in North Attleboro on July 15 after the two were introduced by Petry’s cousin and spent the day shopping, according to a police report.
It was reported to Rhode Island State Police a week later and remains under investigation by North Attleboro police.
Petry, who has no prior arrest record, allegedly admitted to the encounter with the girl.
The girl also allegedly sent the defendant sexually explicit videos to his cellphone.
According to state law, anyone under 16 cannot consent to sex.
Petry was initially freed on $560 cash bail but was briefly taken into custody at the courthouse where a judge increased his bail to a total of $2,000. He was ordered to stay away from the girl, have no contact with minors and report by phone to probation three times a week.
His case was continued to next month.
