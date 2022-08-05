Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

ATTLEBORO -- A 21-year-old Pawtucket man was arraigned Friday on charges of statutory rape involving a 14-year-old girl.

Jonathan W. Petry had innocent pleas entered on his behalf in Attleboro District Court to two counts of statutory rape and one child pornography count.

