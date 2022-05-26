ATTLEBORO -- A Pawtucket man arrested in a prostitution sting at a Norton hotel in February was sentenced Wednesday in Attleboro District Court to six months of probation.
Mamadou Diop, 37, admitted police had sufficient evidence to prove he agreed to pay for sexual conduct for a fee when he answered an online ad posted by police.
The case was continued for six months without a finding and will be dismissed if Diop, who has no criminal record, has no other brushes with the law. Two related charges were dismissed.
He was one of three men arrested Feb. 10 at the Extended Stay America Hotel at 280 South Washington St. in Norton.
Police say they posted an online ad offering escort and sexual services and texted with men who answered and arranged to meet them at the hotel.
Diop was the second of the three men arrested to be placed on probation. The case against a third man is still pending.