James Pressley

James M. Pressley, right, appears in Attleboro District Court.

 David Linton/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket man who allegedly attacked a man in a parking spot dispute in June and later choked a police officer during a struggle has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.

James M. Pressley, 24, faces three assault charges, two counts of strangulation or suffocation and one count of resisting arrest in Fall River Superior Court, according to documents made public Friday.

