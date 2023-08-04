ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket man who allegedly attacked a man in a parking spot dispute in June and later choked a police officer during a struggle has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.
James M. Pressley, 24, faces three assault charges, two counts of strangulation or suffocation and one count of resisting arrest in Fall River Superior Court, according to documents made public Friday.
Pressley was arrested June 16 on Angeline Street shortly after he allegedly drove away from the Shoppes at Mayfaire nearby on Route 1 in South Attleboro.
He allegedly attacked a man and threatened him and a bystander with a knife in front of Chipotle in the Mayfaire plaza
After his car was stopped, he allegedly choked Officer Janice Churchill when she and three other officers attempted to arrest him.
The indictment transfers the case from Attleboro District Court, where he pleaded innocent, to Fall River Superior Court. A date for arraignment in superior court was not immediately scheduled.
