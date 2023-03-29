ATTLEBORO -- A Pawtucket man with a history of armed robberies was sentenced Tuesday to up to five years in prison for robbing a gas station in South Attleboro in 2021.

Tyler J. Baron, 48, was sentenced to a 3- to 5-year prison term after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior Court to armed robbery, according to a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.

