ATTLEBORO -- A Pawtucket man with a history of armed robberies was sentenced Tuesday to up to five years in prison for robbing a gas station in South Attleboro in 2021.
Tyler J. Baron, 48, was sentenced to a 3- to 5-year prison term after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior Court to armed robbery, according to a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
Baron admitted to holding a knife at his side when he demanded cash from an attendant at the Mobil gas station at 1249 Newport Ave. (Route 1A), near the Pawtucket line, about 3:30 a.m. on July 28, 2021.
No injuries were reported.
He fled toward Pawtucket and got into a Jeep Wrangler. He was arrested four days later on a warrant after being stopped by Pawtucket police.
Baron had previously served three years in prison for an armed robbery in North Attleboro in 2004, according to court records.
Prosecutors asked for a 9- to 12-year prison term based on his extensive history of committing armed robberies, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
In a statement, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said that the defendant deserved a longer sentence given his history of armed robberies.
“He clearly presents a danger to the public and needs to be kept off the street. I think a longer sentence more consistent with our recommendation would have been more appropriate,” Quinn said.
Judge Raffi Yessayan imposed the 3- to 5-year prison term recommended by Baron’s lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro.
Baron has been held in custody for over 1 ½ years and will have to serve at least three years under the term imposed by the judge.
