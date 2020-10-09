Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting involving an Attleboro man who ended up seeking help at the Sturdy Hospital Urgent Care Center on Route 1 in South Attleboro.
Health officials at the center, who are mandated by law to notify authorities of any suspicious injuries, called Attleboro police shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Friday.
The 20-year-old man reported he was shot in the left leg earlier on Benefit Street in Pawtucket, near the Attleboro border, according to Heagney.
The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment and the investigation was turned over to Pawtucket police, Heagney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.