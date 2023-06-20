ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket resident faces a dangerousness hearing Wednesday for allegedly attacking a man in an argument over a parking space, threatening a bystander and assaulting police officers.
James M. Pressley, 24, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Attleboro District Court to eight charges including assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and strangulation.
He was ordered held without bail pending the dangerousness hearing. A judge can order him held without bail for up to 120 days or release him with conditions pending trial.
Pressley allegedly attacked the man about 5 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Mayfaire on Route 1 in South Attleboro after the man and his fiancée pulled into a parking spot, according to police and a prosecutor.
Pressley got out of his car and allegedly grabbed the man by the neck and threw him to the ground after an argument. When a bystander intervened, Pressley allegedly retrieved a knife from his car and threatened the bystander, according to police.
Police were called to the plaza for a fight in progress and were told a white Audi driven by the alleged assailant left the scene on Route 1.
Police say a car matching that description was stopped on Angeline Street by Sgt. Jason Stevens.
Pressley allegedly refused to get out of his car and struggled with police. During the struggle, the 300-pound, 6-foot suspect allegedly choked Officer Janice Churchill, who is much smaller, a prosecutor told the court.
Police say officers had to use pepper spray and a taser gun to subdue Pressley and handcuff him.
Churchill was treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. The man who was allegedly attacked in the parking lot declined medical attention, according to police.
Police say they recovered a black folding knife from the center console of Pressley’s car that matched the description given by victims.
In addition to the assault-related offenses, Pressley was charged with unlawful possession of fireworks allegedly found in the trunk of his car during an inventory search.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.