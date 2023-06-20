Attleboro police cruiser
ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket resident faces a dangerousness hearing Wednesday for allegedly attacking a man in an argument over a parking space, threatening a bystander and assaulting police officers.

James M. Pressley, 24, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Attleboro District Court to eight charges including assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and strangulation.

