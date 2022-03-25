NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The woman charged with abandoning her 12-week-old Chihuahua off Draper Avenue last month on the eve of a snowstorm is a finalist in the Miss Rhode Island USA pageant.
Dominique A. Scott, 24, of Pawtucket, created a GoFundMe page Feb. 15 to raise money to enter the pageant, nine days before she allegedly left the puppy, named Axel, in a crate in woods near the side of the road.
She pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court to a felony cruelty to animals charge and is free on her own recognizance.
She told The Sun Chronicle that she went back multiple times to try to find the dog and that police were “trying to portray me as being an evil person and I am not an evil person.”
The North Attleboro Animal Shelter is now in the process of finding an adoptive home for the puppy.
On her GoFundMe page, Scott says she was selected as a finalist for the pageant, which requires a sponsorship fee of $895.
“This is the first step on the journey that may lead me to the national Miss USA pageant,” she wrote.
Contestants are encouraged to request donations from family, friends, and community businesses to pay for the financial obligation and to build communication skills, according to her page.
As of Friday, Scott had raised $330 toward her goal of $900.
“As a sponsor you will play in an integral and helping me reach my potential and goals,” she wrote.
A photo of her on the GoFundMe page was taken down after her arrest and replaced with the logo of the Miss Rhode Island USA pageant.
Scott could not be reached Friday and her lawyer, Stephen Dalrymple of Attleboro, declined to comment.
A woman who identified herself as a pageant coordinator, and did not want to give her name, said she did not know whether the charges against Scott would disqualify her from competing for the crown.
“We would take everything under consideration. I don’t know enough about this situation. I don’t want to comment on anything right now,” the woman said.
Scott is a native of Connecticut and graduated from Windsor Locks High School in 2016. She graduated in 2020 from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, according to her Linkedin page.
Axel was allegedly abandoned on the night of Feb. 24, the eve of a snowstorm, and found two days later by a woman who was walking her own dogs.
He was suffering from mange and malnutrition and had not been dewormed but was up to date on shots. He is now recovering, according to police and the town's animal control officer.