REHOBOTH -- State police on Tuesday identified the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 195 East over the weekend as a 25-year-old Pawtucket woman.
Emerizialina M. Moreira was pronounced dead Sunday at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to state police.
She was the driver of the SUV that crashed and was thrown from the vehicle, police said. A 26-year-old Pawtucket woman who was a passenger suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital.
The crash was reported about 1:50 a.m. Saturday near Exit 5.
State police say a preliminary investigation indicates that the 2010 Honda Pilot Moreira was driving went off the highway and down an embankment, rolled over in the grass median and came to rest near the westbound travel lane.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.